Paris Olympics opens with rain, Seine River cruise, Celine Dion

PARIS – Like the iconic Eiffel Tower that was built over a century ago, Paris 2024 pulled off yet another incredible feat on July 26, first with an opening ceremony cruise on the Seine that will rank among the Olympics’ iconic moments in history.

And it was Celine Dion’s closing song, L’Hymne a l’amour, that sealed the show for the hosts, who delivered another coup as the Canadian songstress performed for the first time in four years after she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

With the city of light and shadows the stage for the ceremony, Paris welcomed the world with an opening night of art, culture, history, fashion and French whimsy.

[embed]https://twitter.com/Olympics/statuses/1816950281713689026[/embed]

The party began with delegates from 205 nations and territories cruising past French monuments such as the Austerlitz bridge, Notre Dame cathedral and Eiffel Tower along the Seine River on over 100 boats – the first time a Summer Games kicked off outside a stadium.

Some 300,000 spectators lined the river even as summer rain fell on the city, eager to be a part of the biggest and grandest sports spectacle as they cheered and danced to performances from Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura, among others.

It was a stark contrast to Tokyo 2020, which opened in an empty national stadium after a year-long delay under the spectre of the Covid-19 pandemic, though uncertainty and chaos continues to loom domestically and globally.

A “coordinated sabotage” including “malicious” arson attacks on the French rail network left passengers stranded from July 26 morning and 800,000 travellers are expected to face disruptions through the weekends.

Earlier in June, France President Emmanuel Macron called for a surprise snap election that left the National Assembly with no dominant political bloc in power for the first time in its modern history.

On the international front, wars continue between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Palestine, amid other conflicts.

Controversy also dogged the Games even before they began, with a pitch invasion in Morocco’s 2-1 win over Argentina in a men’s football group game, while Canada women’s coach Beverly Priestman and two staff members were removed after allegedly using drones to spy on New Zealand’s training.

No Games are ever incident-free, but over the next 16 days, it is hoped that the sporting world will unite in sport and solidarity as the 10,500 athletes kick off their campaigns in Paris.

At the opening ceremony at least, they definitely did come together as one.

Watched on by VVIPs that included French President Macron, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ms Jane Ittogi, the athletes were not about to let the downpour rain on their parade.

The Singapore contingent of 29 athletes and officials were led by Asian Games champions Shanti Pereira (athletics) and Ryan Lo (sailing). Decked in their red blazers and beige trousers, the team soaked in the atmosphere, waving their flags and jumping enthusiastically on board.

After returning hope empty-handed from Tokyo 2020, the Republic – represented by 23 athletes across 11 sports in Paris – will hope to be back among the medals, with world champion kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder tipped to challenge for gold, and others hoping to make a breakthrough at the highest level.

Pereira said: “Feels like a dream! A huge honour being able to do this with Ryan – what a great way to commence mine and Team Singapore’s Olympic campaign. An amazing moment I will definitely remember for a lifetime!”

Lo added: “I feel very privileged and proud to be waving the Singapore flag alongside Shanti. It is a tremendous honour to be given this opportunity at such a prestigious event, and I am looking forward with excitement to be competing at my second Olympic Games.”

After an opening show to remember for years to come, sports will now take centre stage in Paris as fans look to witness more great feats – of strength, agility, resilience and sportsmanship.

As they say in France, allez and let the Games begin.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.