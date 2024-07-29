Paris Olympics: France investigates death threats sent to Israeli athletes

PARIS — French police have opened an investigation into death threats against three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Paris' prosecutors office said on July 28.

Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes' personal data on social networks on July 26 and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said.

Israel's foreign minister warned his French counterpart on July 25 of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.

Israeli athletes in the Games are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say. Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security.

