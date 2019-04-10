Paris police shoot man dead after he kills 4 officers

The Paris police headquarters and surrounding premises were cordoned off yesterday after a man stabbed to death four officers before he was shot dead by police.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PARIS - A man wielding a knife stabbed and killed four officers at the police headquarters in Paris yesterday, before being shot dead.

The premises were cordoned off after the lunchtime attack in the historic centre of Paris, usually thronged with tourists, and dozens of police and emergency vehicles had converged at the scene, AFP journalists reported.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, which is close to Notre-Dame Cathedral and other major tourist attractions, was closed.

Sources told AFP the attacker was shot dead by police in the courtyard of the building, where he was employed. The man worked in an administrative capacity but it was not clear what his precise work role was.

An emergency message was broadcast over loudspeakers at the courthouse next door, announcing "an attack" at the police headquarters and stating the area was "under surveillance".

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was due to visit Turkey later yesterday, postponed his trip to visit the scene of the attack.

"People were running everywhere, there was crying everywhere," said Mr Emery Siamandi, an interpreter who was in the building when the attack happened. "I heard a shot, I gathered it was from inside. Moments later, I saw police officers crying. They were in a panic."

Investigators suspect a workplace dispute sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years, sources said, but there were no further details.

The Paris prosecutor was at the scene, but anti-terror agencies were not involved.

"Did he snap, or was there some other reason? It's still too early to say," said the head of the Alliance Police union.

More about
FRANCE stabbing police

TRENDING

Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
'I'll do it again in a heartbeat': Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his car along PIE
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Schoolboys imitate parkour moves by leaping from HDB block ledge at Serangoon North
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman in India throws 2-year-old grandkid out window to 'teach daughter-in-law' a lesson
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

SERVICES