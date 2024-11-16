Award Banner
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in Texas

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off during weigh-ins at the Toyota Music Factory the day before their fight.
PHOTO: Reuters via Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
PUBLISHED ONNovember 16, 2024 6:00 AM

ARLINGTON - Jake Paul beat boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision to win an intergenerational heavyweight battle in Texas on Friday (Nov 15) that failed to live up to its enormous hype.

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

