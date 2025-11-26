Person suspected of being fourth member of Louvre robbery gang has been arrested: Le Parisien

PARIS — A person suspected of being the fourth member of the main gang that robbed the Louvre last month has been arrested, reported Le Parisien paper on Tuesday (Nov 25).

The daylight robbery, in which four robbers made off with jewels worth US$102 million (S$132 million), raised doubts over the credibility of the world's most-visited museum as a guardian for its myriad works.

So far, no trace has been found of the stolen jewels.

