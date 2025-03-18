Peru declares emergency as crime wave grips capital, singer shot dead

LIMA — Peru's government declared on Monday (March 17) a state of emergency in the capital Lima while it also deployed soldiers to the streets to help quell a recent surge of violence that claimed the life of a popular singer.

The death of prominent cumbia musician Paul Flores early Sunday provoked popular outrage, after the bus he was travelling in came under fire from unknown armed assailants. Flores died after he was shot, according to police.

The crime wave, including a jump in extortion rackets, prompted President Dina Boluarte to declare that she would like to see murderers face the death penalty, even though Peru only allows execution for convicted traitors.

The 30-day emergency decree applies to Lima as well as in neighbouring Callao province and grants authorities additional powers to deploy the military to combat lawlessness.

In recent years, officials in Peru have repeatedly declared emergencies when criminal activity or social unrest spikes.

The government moves on Monday follow weeks of escalating violence blamed on criminal groups that often target businesses, including transport companies, even as authorities have touted recent gang arrests.

