Peru's president to declare border state of emergency to prevent entry of undocumented migrants

LIMA — Peru will declare a state of emergency along its border with Chile, President Jose Jeri said on Friday (Nov 28), as migrants seek to cross into the country following a Chilean presidential frontrunner's vow to expel undocumented migrants.

The state of emergency "will generate tranquillity before the risk of migrants entering without authorisation," said Jeri on X.

At least 100 foreigners, mostly Venezuelans, are at the border seeking to cross into Peru, Peruvian police General Arturo Valverde told local television station Canal N on Friday. He said surveillance at the border has increased in anticipation of the declaration.

On Nov 20, far-right Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, the favourite to win the runoff election next month against leftist Jeannette Jara, warned that illegal migrants must leave in the coming months or they will be detained and expelled when he comes to power.

"If you don't leave voluntarily, we will detain you, retain you, expel you, and you'll leave with what you have on," he said in a video message at the border.