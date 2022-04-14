Pfizer CEO: Covid-19 vaccines for new variants possible before year ends

Reuters
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at the factory of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs, Belgium, on April 23, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters via pool

NEW YORK - Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday (April 13) that the company could possibly develop a new vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant as well as older forms of Covid-19 by autumn.

"It's easy to do something only against Omicron. What is scientifically and technically more challenging ... is to be effective against everything known so far, so you don't have two different vaccines for different variants," Bourla said, speaking at a press conference held by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

ALSO READ: WHO says it is analysing two new Omicron Covid-19 sub-variants

#COVID-19 #Vaccination #vaccine #Covid-19 Omicron variant