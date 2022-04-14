Pfizer CEO: Covid-19 vaccines for new variants possible before year ends

NEW YORK - Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday (April 13) that the company could possibly develop a new vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant as well as older forms of Covid-19 by autumn.

"It's easy to do something only against Omicron. What is scientifically and technically more challenging ... is to be effective against everything known so far, so you don't have two different vaccines for different variants," Bourla said, speaking at a press conference held by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

