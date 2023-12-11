Phasing out fossil fuels is key to COP28 success, says UN's Guterres

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

DUBAI — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (Dec 11) one key to success of the COP28 climate summit was for nations to reach agreement on the need to "phase out" fossil fuels, albeit with countries possibly moving at different rates.

"The COP covers many aspects and it depends on the global balance but a central aspect, in my opinion, of the success of the COP will be for the COP to reach a consensus on the need to phase out fossil fuels," he told reporters.

"That doesn't mean that all countries must phase out fossil fuels at the same time."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ[/embed]