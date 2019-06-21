Plant that keeps switching sex is first to be named gender-fluid

PHOTO: Bang
Bang

A non-binary plant that keeps switching sex is the first to be recognised as gender-fluid.

The Dungowan Bush Tomato plant - which is famously found in the remote Australian outback - has confused scientists since it was first discovered in the 1970's because the bright purple flowers of the plant can vary between female, others male, and a combination of both.

Professor Chris Martine and his team of researchers at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, US, have now named the plant Solanum plastisexum, the second part of which is derived from a Greek root meaning 'changeable', combined with the Latin word for sex.

He said: "For the most part, a given plant species will stick to one primary and predictable type of sexual expression.

"But what makes Solanum plastisexum stand out is that it is one of a just a few plants that kind of do it all. It really seems like you never know what you'll get when you come across it."

"This name, for us, is not just a reflection of the diversity of sexual forms seen in this species."

More about

plants Gender issues
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Wild boar injures woman inside Hong Kong MTR amid gory stand-off
Wild boar injures woman inside Hong Kong MTR amid gory stand-off
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Father in Malaysia takes off and leaves 8 young kids
Father in Malaysia takes off and leaves 8 young kids
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre
Free chicken rice for Pioneer Generation members at Maxwell Food Centre
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
HDB SBF &amp; ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
HDB SBF & ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV&#039;s Fried Rice Paradise
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV's Fried Rice Paradise

LIFESTYLE

9 common signs your husband isn&#039;t pulling his weight when parenting
9 common signs your husband isn't pulling his weight when parenting
Around the world, people likelier to return wallets with more cash
Around the world, people likelier to return wallets with more cash
How deer antlers could create a new branch of cancer research
How deer antlers could create a new branch of cancer research
&quot;I was in coma during delivery. Breastfeeding saved my life!&quot;
"I was in coma during delivery. Breastfeeding saved my life!"

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it

SERVICES