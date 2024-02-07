PNG assures Australia on security ties as leader Marape arrives on visit

SYDNEY — Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived in Canberra on Wednesday (Feb 7), where he will address the national parliament a day later, on a visit that seeks to assure Australia of close security and historical ties even as PNG boosts trade with China.

Australia and the US have been alarmed by China's security ambitions in the Pacific Islands region since Beijing struck a security and policing deal with Solomon Islands.

After deadly riots in the PNG capital Port Moresby in January during a police strike, that saw retail stores looted and razed, Marape will seek progress in implementing a A$200 million (S$175 million) security and policing agreement struck with Australia in December.

Around 50 Australian police, and those from other Commonwealth nations, are expected to be hired by PNG to fill gaps in senior policing roles, officials said in December.

Announcements on law and justice, climate funding and infrastructure are expected during Marape's visit, officials said.

Marape reshuffled his cabinet in the wake of the riots and replaced the defence minister, while returning Justin Tkachenko, a key proponent of a defence pact signed with the US in May, to the foreign minister role.

Tkachenko last week told Reuters that PNG had been approached by China — a key trading partner — in September with an offer to assist its police force with training, equipment and surveillance technology, although talks were at an early stage and no decision had been made.

Policing co-operation was also raised by China's ambassador in a meeting on Jan 25, two weeks after the riots.

US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma urged PNG to reject a security deal with China, in comments reported by the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

Tkatchenko said in a statement he had assured his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in a meeting on Tuesday of PNG's commitment to its traditional security partners.

PNG would not strike a security agreement with China, he said in an interview with the ABC broadcast on Wednesday.

China "understand clearly where we stand on security in the region and that is with our close traditional partners, Australia, US, New Zealand", he added.

Marape is expected to face a vote of no-confidence when PNG's parliament returns next week, after an 18-month period that protects the prime minister expires on Friday.

Even before the riots, he had pointed to law-and-order concerns and said boosting security would help to attract foreign investment in PNG's burgeoning resources sector.

