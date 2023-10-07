Pogba's second sample tests positive in counter-analysis according to reports

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's positive doping test has been confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample, Sky Sports and ANSA news agency reported on Friday (Oct 6), a month after he was provisionally suspended.

Pogba was suspended after a test conducted by Italy's national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance.

The test was performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug 20.

His agent Rafaela Pimenta said at the time that Pogba had never intended to break the rules. Reuters has contacted Pimenta, who was not immediately available for comment.

NADO Italia refused to comment on Pogba's case citing privacy rules. Juventus also refused to comment on the case.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was not aware of the result of the test.

"I didn't know, I found out now. Let's wait... Humanly, I feel sorry for Paul," Allegri told a press conference ahead of Juve's home game against Torino on Saturday.

If found guilty of doping, Pogba could be suspended for between two and four years. His contract with Juve expires in June 2026.

The 30-year-old Pogba was an unused substitute in the win at Udinese.

The Frenchman has had a torrid second spell with Juve due to injuries since he returned to the Turin-based club following his departure from Manchester United on a free transfer last year.

The 2018 World Cup winner barely played last season due to knee and hamstring injuries as well as knee surgery which prevented him playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

Pogba has yet to start a game this season but has made two substitute appearances, last playing in a 2-0 win at Empoli.

ALSO READ: Juventus' Pogba provisionally suspended after testing positive for testosterone