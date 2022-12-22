Police Lamborghini Huracan delivers kidneys for transplants in Italy

BOLOGNA — One of the two Lamborghini Huracans operated by the Italian highway patrol was tasked with an urgent job on Dec 20, according to images and a statement posted on the social media pages of the Italian State Police Force.

The Bologna-based Lamborghini Huracan, normally used for highway patrol duties, delivered two kidneys for transplant to separate hospitals in Modena and Rome, almost 400km apart, within a day.

"Travelling on the highway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life," the statement from the Italian police said.

"Thanks to the State Police special Santa Claus, two people were gifted a kidney. The organs were delivered by the police officers from Stradale (Italian highway patrol) who, aboard the Lamborghini Huracan, delivered the two kidneys in the hospitals of Modena and Rome."



The statement concluded with, "We hope that two individuals and their families will have a happier and more peaceful Christmas."

This is not the first time that the highway patrol Lamborghini Huracan has been tasked with an urgent organ delivery. Back in November 2020, it delivered a kidney from Rome to Padua, a distance of more than 480km, in just over two hours.

There are two Lamborghini Huracans, both donated by Lamborghini back in 2017, in use by the Italian highway patrol. One is based in Bologna, while the other can usually be found in Rome.

They have both been specially modified to handle police work, as well as do duty in the high speed transport of blood and organs for emergency services.

To this end, the luggage compartment at the front of the vehicles have a special refrigeration system for the urgent transport of organs to be transplanted. To provide emergency first aid to the injured, the Huracán is also equipped with a defibrillator.

Their powertrains consist of the Huracan's standard 610 horsepower, V10 petrol engine and all-wheel drive. Inside the car, you'll find an on-board computer system consisting of a tablet supplemented with a computer, recording equipment and a video camera for police operations on the road.

The Huracan Polizia has also been adapted to carry standard police equipment including a portable fire extinguisher, standard VHF police radio and hooks for retaining the classic red-and-white, hand-held stop sign used to signal vehicles to stop for checks safely.

ALSO READ: Polish counter-terrorism police help Santa Claus

This article was first published in CarBuyer.