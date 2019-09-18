Police test 'Spider-Man' device as alternative to Taser

LOS ANGELES - With 49 people killed last year after being shocked by Tasers, police departments across the United States are trying out a "Spider-Man"-like device that fires a tether that entangles and restrains the suspect.

Called Bolawrap, the device fires an eight-foot (2.4 meters) bola-style tether at a suspect to entangle his legs and prevent him from getting away. It works at a range of 10-25 ft (3-7.6 meters).

A look inside a BolaWrap demonstration cartridge of a new non-lethal weapon that discharges an 8 foot bola style Kevlar tether at 640 feet per second to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet, in Bell, California, U.S., September 5, 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

"Whether it is a Taser, pepper spray, baton ... there's been this gap created by the courts requiring that a higher level of force be used at the appropriate time," said Tom Smith, president of Wrap Industries, which manufactures the Bolawrap device.

"This tool fits perfectly into that gap giving the officers another option to use before having to use that high level of force to end that conversation very early, very safely," he said.

Smith, who founded TASER International, now Axon Enterprises, made the Taser with his brother before leaving to join Wrap Technologies. He said he saw the success of the Taser as proof there was an appetite for more non-lethal tools in policing.

The Bolawrap is a little bit larger than a cell phone and designed to fit easily onto a police belt. The synthetic fiber tether exits the device at about 640 feet (about 200 meters) per second "And that is... you won't see it," Smith said.