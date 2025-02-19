Pope accepts resignation of Canadian bishop accused of sexual abuse

OTTAWA — Pope Francis on Tuesday (Feb 18) said he had accepted the resignation of a Canadian bishop who has been named in a class-action lawsuit against the church that alleges sexual assault.

The pope did not give a reason for replacing Jean-Pierre Blais, the 75-year-old bishop of Baie-Comeau in the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, and the diocese said the resignation was not linked to the allegations. He also named a replacement: Reverend Pierre Charland, 62, currently a leading member of Canada's Roman Catholic Franciscan order.

In a statement, the pope noted that any bishop who turns 75 is automatically requested to offer his resignation. The pope makes a decision on whether to accept the offer "after he has examined all the circumstances", the statement said.

Blais is mentioned in a list of sexual predators filed as part of a victims' class action against the Archdiocese of Quebec. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"The nomination of a new bishop...is not linked to the allegations against Bishop Blais," the Diocese of Baie-Comeau said in an emailed statement, noting the church's policy of requiring all those who hit 75 to offer their resignation.

Blais would not be speaking to the media, it added.

