Pope Francis, 88, tells weekly audience he still has bronchitis

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said on Wednesday (Feb 12) he was still suffering from a bout of bronchitis and asked an aide to read prepared remarks for a weekly general audience at the Vatican for the second time in two weeks.

"Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still," the pope said. "I hope that next time I can."

Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013 and has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

Last week, Francis told pilgrims at the weekly audience that he was suffering from a "strong cold," which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.

While Francis skipped reading the main part of his weekly message on Wednesday, he remained present for the hour-long audience and spoke briefly at several points during the meeting.

The pope has been keeping up his daily appointment schedule and taking meetings at the Vatican residence where he lives. On Tuesday, he also made a video appearance at Italy's popular Sanremo song festival.

Francis suffered two falls recently at his Vatican residence, bruising his chin in December and injuring his arm in January.

[[nid:714565]]