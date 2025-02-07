Pope Francis has bronchitis but will keep his schedule, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is suffering from bronchitis but plans to maintain his scheduled appointments in the coming days, the Vatican said on Thursday (Feb 6).

The pope, who told pilgrims at his general audience on Wednesday that he was suffering from a "strong cold", will hold meetings at the Vatican residence where he lives, said a statement.

Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013 and has suffered from influenza and related health problems several times over the past two years.

The pope has also suffered two falls recently in his Vatican residence, bruising his chin in December and injuring his arm in January.

Francis does not have any major meetings on his public schedule for the rest of the week. On Saturday he is scheduled to hold an audience with members of military services around the world, who are coming to Rome for a celebration as part of the 2025 Catholic Holy Year.

