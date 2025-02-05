Pope Francis says he is suffering 'strong cold' during weekly audience

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said on Wednesday (Feb 5) he was suffering from a "strong cold", and asked an aide to read his prepared message for his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

Francis, 88, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered from influenza and related health problems several times over the past two years.

"I want to ask forgiveness but with this strong cold, it is difficult for me to speak," he told pilgrims at the audience.

The pope has also suffered two falls recently in his Vatican residence, bruising his cheek in December and injuring his arm in January.

While Francis on Wednesday skipped reading the main part of his weekly message, he remained present for the hour-long audience and spoke briefly at several points during the meeting.

[[nid:660343]]