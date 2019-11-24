Pope heads to Nagasaki, Hiroshima to preach anti-nuclear gospel

TOKYO – Pope Francis visits Nagasaki and Hiroshima on Sunday (Nov 24) to preach the dangers of nuclear weapons against the backdrop of two cities uniquely associated with the devastation of the atomic bomb.

The pope arrived in Japan late Saturday on the second leg of an Asia tour that began in Thailand, and his four-day visit is expected to focus heavily on the theme of peace and religious tolerance.

Even before his arrival in Japan, the Argentine pontiff railed in a video message to the Japanese people against the “immoral” use of nuclear weapons.

“Together with you, I pray that the destructive power of nuclear weapons will never be unleashed again in human history,” said the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

He will begin his day in Nagasaki, where he is expected to evoke the horrific destruction and human toll of the twin bomb attacks in a call for a world free of nuclear weapons.

At least 74,000 people were killed in Hiroshima, and 140,000 people in Nagasaki when the United States dropped nuclear weapons on them at the end of World War II.

Francis will deliver his remarks near the site of the attack in Nagasaki and later visit Hiroshima for an address at the world-famous peace memorial.

‘I never forgot the sight’

Among the audience will be some survivors of the attack, known in Japanese as hibakusha, as well as relatives of those killed in the devastating bombings.

Minoru Moriuchi was just eight when the bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, and he still recalls the horror of finding his aunt and two cousins dead in the aftermath.