Pope Leo appeals to Iran and Israel not to pursue vengeance after war

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo appealed to Iran and Israel on Wednesday (June 25) not to pursue vengeance after 12 days of war, which the US joined with airstrikes in support of Israel to target Iran's uranium-enrichment facilities.

"May all logic of oppression and revenge be rejected, and may the path of dialogue, diplomacy, and peace be chosen with determination," the pontiff said in remarks at the end of his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

