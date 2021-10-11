President Duterte congratulates Filipino journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize win

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday (Oct 11) congratulated Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference that the palace congratulated Ms Ressa for being the first Filipino to win the prestigious award.

Ms Ressa and fellow journalist Dmitry Muratov from Russia shared the 2021 prize after braving the wrath of the leaders of their countries to expose corruption and misrule.

