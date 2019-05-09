Prince Harry and Meghan name son Archie

Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seen with their baby son at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, on May 8, 2019.

WINDSOR - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 8), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their newborn son, with Meghan describing having a baby as "magic".

Cradling his son, who was wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a hat, Harry appeared with Meghan before a small group of media at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago.

When asked how she was finding being a new mother, Meghan said: "It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy."

She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well.

Prince Harry carrying his baby son alongside Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle.Photo: Reuters

"He's just been a dream so it's been a special couple of days."

The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 3.26kg, but few other details have been given about the birth.

"It's great, parenting is amazing," Harry said. "It's only been 2½ days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up."

The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is staying with the couple at their home Frogmore Cottage, on the castle's estate.

"It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mum's with us as well," Meghan said.