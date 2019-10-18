Prince Harry calls mother's death 'a wound that festers'

Prince Harry has described his mother Princess Diana's death as "a wound that festers".

The 35-year-old royal tragically lost his mother over 20 years ago when she was involved in a car crash in 1997, and he has now said that dealing with her death - which occurred when he was just 13 - has been difficult, as he described his life as a royal as "the worst reminder of her life".

In a new ITV documentary entitled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey - which documents the recent South African tour Harry went on with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their five-month-old son Archie - interviewer Tom Bradby asked the royal: "Do you feel at peace in a way yet? Or is it still a sort of wound that festers?"

And Harry replied: "I think probably a wound that festers. I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."