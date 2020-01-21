Prince Harry leaves for Canada in 'symbolic' departure: Reports

Britain's Prince Harry has left the UK to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie in Canada, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

The prince boarded an evening flight to Vancouver after attending a UK-Africa investment summit in London, in what is expected to be one of his final official engagements as a working royal, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The departure "will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes as they walk away from public life," the Telegraph said.

The prince and his US former actress wife have struggled with the scrutiny since their wedding in May 2018 and the 35-year-old said there was no alternative to stepping back from front-line royal duties to achieve "a more peaceful life" with their infant son.

Harry, who remains sixth in line to the throne, also had an informal 20-minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

The premier has said the whole country would want wish Harry and Meghan all the best for the future.

Harry later skipped a summit dinner for the visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace in order not to overshadow his brother William's hosting of the event, the Daily Mail reported.

HRH STYLE DROPPED

Under their new settlement, Harry and Meghan will no longer represent his grandmother the queen, must give up honorary military appointments and will no longer receive public funds.

The couple will no longer be referred to as his or her royal highness.