Prince Harry 'only lasted 5 minutes', claims older woman who took his virginity

Prince Harry "only lasted five minutes", says the older woman who took his virginity.

The 38-year-old royal — who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare that his first sexual encounter was with a "beautiful older woman", who has now identified herself as 40-year-old Sasha Walpole and claimed that there was "no talking" throughout the intimate encounter which took place in a field behind a pub to celebrate her 19th birthday in 2001.

She said: "It was literally wham-bam between two friends. I am the woman who took Harry's virginity. It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor.

"I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes — Marlboro Lights — and it just happened. He started to kiss me. He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words. It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening like the way it was. We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five ­minutes."

Sasha — who now works as a digger driver and is married with two children — met the Duke of Sussex when she worked as a stable girl at the country retreat of King Charles and went on to explain that the encounter was not planned but jokingly remembered as him as having a "lovely bum."

She told The Sun on Sunday (Feb 5): "We didn't set out to do it and it wasn't pre-meditated. He was young. We had been purely friends and it was a little bit naughty, in the sense that it shouldn't have been happening.

"Afterwards, I did grab his bum and gave him a slap. It was with one hand. He had a lovely peachy bum — but he was young!"

Sasha only agreed to speak out after it came as a shock to her that she was included in Harry's book — which has so far sold more than three million copies around the world — in the first place and insisted she "did not invite" the attention into her otherwise peaceful life.

She said: "No one warned me about the night being included in the book and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so. I lead a peaceful life — I didn't invite this!"

