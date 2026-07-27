Prince Harry reportedly offered stay at Buckingham Palace in September

Prince Harry will reportedly be offered another chance to stay at Buckingham Palace when he returns to the UK in September.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be planning another trip back to his homeland this year to attend a series of engagements around the WellChild Awards, which are being held in London later this year.

The Sun newspaper reports Harry will be given another chance to stay at the palace after a previous disagreement over his accommodation for his summer trip which fell through after Harry reportedly failed to give enough notice about his plans.

However, the publication reports sources indicated Harry will "will accept the fresh offer to stay at the Palace well in advance this time".

Harry — who lives in California — organised a trip to the UK in July but the visit was marred by a public disagreement over his accommodation at the palace.

Harry's team initially announced that he would be based at the royal residence of Buckingham Palace for part of his trip, but it later emerged that will not be the case.

Insiders said Harry had not formally responded to the king's offer of accommodation at a royal residence in time, and so was told he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace because a minimum notice period is needed to ensure guests can be hosted and Royal Household staff provided.

The 41-year-old royal's representative admitted the decision was "disappointing" and accused the palace of withdrawing the offer "at the last moment" as they explained Harry's delay had been due to him putting security measures in place after it was confirmed he wouldn't receive official protection.

Harry stayed elsewhere and was later joined by his wife Meghan and their two children, who were given the chance to see their grandfather King Charles for the first time in four years in a private meeting at Highgrove, the monarch's country residence in Gloucestershire, England.

No images have been released from the reunion, and no further details will be provided, as it was a "private family occasion", the palace said.

The meeting marked the first time Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been in the UK since June 2022, when they travelled over to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth.

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