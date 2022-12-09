Prince Harry thinks wearing a Nazi costume to a party was 'one of the biggest mistakes of my life'

Prince Harry thinks wearing a Nazi costume to a party was "one of the biggest mistakes" of his life.

The 38-year-old prince wore the costume to a private party in 2005, and he looks back on the decision with a huge sense of regret.

He shared: "It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."

Harry — who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with Meghan Markle — was determined to learn from his mistake.

And he subsequently made a concerted effort to educate himself about Nazi atrocities.

In his Harry and Meghan documentary series, he explained: "I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor.

"I could have just ignored it and got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learnt from that."

Last month, meanwhile, Lady Susan Hussey apologised and resigned after she questioned a black British charity boss about her background during an event at Buckingham Palace.

Lady Hussey, 83 — who was a close confidante of Queen Elizabeth — quit her role after it emerged that she repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the Sistah Space charity, where she was "really" from.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that a staff member had resigned after making the "unacceptable" comments. However, Lady Hussey wasn't named by the Palace at the time.

A statement read: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect."

