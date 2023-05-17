Prince Harry, wife Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi

LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday (May 17).

The incident happened after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry should not be allowed to pay for police protection, court told