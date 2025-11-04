Prince William to help Indigenous defenders of Brazil's Amazon

LONDON — UK's Prince William will announce on Tuesday (Nov 4) a new initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous communities and environmental activists who often risk their lives to protect Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

William, who is in Brazil for the awards ceremony for his multi-million-dollar environmental prize, said the communities have long protected the world's vital ecosystems, but their lives and lands now face growing threats.

"If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature, we must stand with those who defend it," the prince said in a statement.

He flew into Rio de Janeiro on Monday, hoping to refocus attention away from the scandal of his uncle Andrew and back on the royals' causes.

Thousands of people who have advocated for environmental protection over the past decade have gone missing or lost their lives, with Indigenous communities disproportionately targeted, the prince's United for Wildlife foundation said.

The new initiative in Brazil will build on a five-year financial package William announced last year, in partnership with two other organisations, to provide 10,000 rangers across Africa with access to affordable insurance coverage.

Further details about the Brazil partnership will be announced on Tuesday during William's speech at the United for Wildlife summit.

[[nid:724802]]