Prince William says wife Kate doing 'really well' after chemotherapy

CAPE TOWN — UK's Prince William said on Wednesday (Nov 6) that his wife Kate was doing "really well" and had been amazing in a year when she had preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

The British heir to the throne is in South Africa where he will host an annual awards ceremony for his multi-million-dollar Earthshot Prize. He made the trip without Kate who is still recovering from her treatment.

He added that she would be cheering him on from their home in the UK.

"She's doing really well thanks," he told the BBC ahead of the awards ceremony in Cape Town.

"She's been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success."

He said he hopes their three children — George, 11; Charlotte, nine; and Louis, six — will also be watching on proudly, saying they as a family do what they can to help the environment.

"We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimise water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that," he noted.

Prince William set up the Earthshot prize to find innovations to combat climate and other green issues in 2020, inspired by United States president John F. Kennedy's 1960s "moonshot" project which led to the 1969 lunar landing.

Five winners receive £1 million (S$1.7 million) every year to drive their projects.

Asked how he could convey his Earthshot message during a tough political climate for environmental causes, the prince told the BBC: "I think everyone wants some hope and wants some optimism."

He added that the young people of Africa, who would attend the awards, would show how important the issue is to them.

"Without them, you know, the future is looking pretty bleak," he said.

