Princess Diana would be 'incredibly proud' of son Prince Harry: Royal expert

The 36-year-old royal and his wife, Duchess Meghan, took part in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week where they discussed their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family amid intense public scrutiny over their relationship.

And royal expert Omid Scobie has now said he believes Harry's late mother Princess Diana - who conducted an interview of her own in 1995, two years before she died in a car crash - would be pleased to see her son "telling [his] truth".

Speaking to E! News, Omid said: "There are many who say Diana came to regret the Panorama interview. If there's one thing Diana stood for, it was telling your truth and having a voice and making sure others have a voice.

"So I think to see her son find his voice and be unafraid to use it when really everything is at stake, I imagine she would be incredibly proud."

The comments come after Harry told Oprah in the interview that he thinks his mother would be "angry" at the way his and Meghan's departure from the royal family has "panned out".

Harry - who has 22-month-old son Archie with Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl - also said he "felt [the] presence" of Diana throughout his decision making and knows she would have wanted him to put his happiness first.

He explained: "I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy.

"I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

And Harry is thankful he has the support of his wife after his mother was left to navigate civilian life on her own after her divorce from Prince Charles.

He added: "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.

"It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."