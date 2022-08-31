Princess Diana's Ford Escort sold for $1.2m at auction

The late Princess Diana's Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 has fetched a whopping $1.2 million at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit.

The Ford Escort was owned by the late Diana between 1985 and 1988 and was often seen driving around Chelsea and Kensington.

Diana clocked up a total of 11,000 kilometres on it before returning it to Ford.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white but the royal family police guard had requested for Diana's to be painted black for discretion purposes.

Tomorrow marks the 25th death anniversary of the late Princess of Wales.

She died tragically in a car crash at the age of 36 in a Paris tunnel in a bid to escape the paparazzi on Aug 31, 1997.

It is still unknown who is the buyer of the Ford Escort.

This article was first published CarBuyer.