Promised $12.3 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': Police

LOS ANGELES - An American teenager has been charged with conspiring to murder her "best friend" after a man she met online offered her US$9 million (S$12.3 million) to commit the crime.

According to investigators, Denali Brehmer, an 18-year-old from Alaska, was recruited to kill her friend by a man a few years her elder, 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller of Indiana.

The pair had previously hooked up online, with Schilmiller assuming a fake identity and posing as a millionaire named "Tyler". Court documents say that during the course of their online relationship, they discussed a plan to rape and murder someone in Alaska.

Schilmiller promised Brehmer US$9 million or more to send him videos or photographs of the macabre attack.

Brehmer then proceeded to recruit four friends and the group settled on Ms Cynthia Hoffman - described as one of Brehmer's best friends - as their victim.

On June 2, the authorities say Ms Hoffman, 19, was lured to a hiking trail north-east of Anchorage, where she was bound with duct tape and shot once in the back of the head before being pushed into a river.

Her body was discovered on June 4.