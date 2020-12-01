Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane killing all 176 people aboard

DUBAI - Iran's admission that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 aboard, has provoked international outrage and triggered protests against Iranian authorities in Teheran and other cities including one in which Britain's ambassador was detained.

In what President Hassan Rouhani called a "disastrous mistake", Iran said on Saturday (Jan 11) that a missile fired in error on Wednesday by its air defences while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq brought down the plane.

Iran had denied for days after the crash that it had shot down the airliner.

Even as top Iranian officials and the military issued apologies, protests against authorities spread across Iran including in the capital Teheran, Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh.

US President Donald Trump, who has said he does not seek "regime change" in Iran, took to Twitter to express his support for the demonstrators, writing, "We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

"The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump wrote.

Britain's Foreign Office confirmed late on Saturday that the country's ambassador in Teheran had been briefly detained by Iranian authorities. The Teheran-based Tasnim news agency said the envoy was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.

"The arrest of our Ambassador in Teheran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,"Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.