PSG star Neymar denies rape accusation, father claims blackmail

Neymar denied the rape accusations in a video on Instagram.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar yesterday denied raping a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Paris hotel.

According to a complaint filed with Sao Paolo police and reported by the UOL and GloboEsporte websites, the footballer is accused of "using violence to have sex with the victim without her consent."

"I am accused of rape, it's a big word, it's very strong, but that is what has happened," Neymar said in a seven-minute video posted on Instagram.

"It surprised me, it's a really ugly thing and a sad thing because anyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am and knows I would never do such a thing."

Neymar, 27, then showed what he said was a long series of WhatsApp messages with the woman, including topless photographs of her in bed.

He added: "These are intimate moments but it is necessary to make them public to prove that nothing really happened."

The unidentified woman, who lives in Brazil, allegedly met Neymar through Instagram, and after exchanging messages, the footballer invited her to visit him in Paris in mid-May.

According to the complaint, Neymar arrived at the hotel "apparently intoxicated," and the two chatted and exchanged "caresses."

But then "he became aggressive and used violence to have sex with the victim without her consent," the document said.

Neymar's father, who is also his agent, categorically denied the accusations in an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Bandeirantes.

"This is not true, he has never committed any crime," said Mr Neymar Santos, arguing that his son was a victim of blackmail.

"We have all the evidence and we already gave everything to the lawyers."

According to Mr Neymar Santos, his son and the woman went on a date, but Neymar did not want to see her again. Since then, the woman has tried to extort money from the player and his family, he said.

