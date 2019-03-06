PSG star Neymar denies rape accusation, father claims blackmail

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar yesterday denied raping a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Paris hotel.

According to a complaint filed with Sao Paolo police and reported by the UOL and GloboEsporte websites, the footballer is accused of "using violence to have sex with the victim without her consent."

"I am accused of rape, it's a big word, it's very strong, but that is what has happened," Neymar said in a seven-minute video posted on Instagram.

"It surprised me, it's a really ugly thing and a sad thing because anyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am and knows I would never do such a thing."