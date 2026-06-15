Man issues public apology over racist gesture during World Cup match between South Korea and Czech Republic

The president of an engineering guild in Mexico has issued a public apology on Sunday (June 14) after his offensive slant-eyed gesture during a World Cup match drew widespread condemnation.

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes' actions gained public attention after South Korean content creator Yoon Su-jin posted a video on her social media platforms depicting him making the racist gesture from the seat behind her.

Yoon — who has over 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube — was documenting her journey to watch the World Cup when she experienced the encounter during South Korea's opening match against Czech Republic on June 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Bernal's actions sparked outrage in South Korea, with a professor at Sungkyunkwan University urging him to publicly apologise and calling on world football governing body Fifa to take measures to prevent a recurrence, reported The Korea Herald.

In his apology posted on Instagram on Sunday, Bernal, who is president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of the State of Jalisco (CITGEJ), addressed Yoon by her online handle, Ino Cat, "directly and personally".

"Over the past few days, a video has circulated online and generated a wide range of reactions," wrote Bernal in English and Spanish.

"I sincerely regret everything this situation has caused. I have taken time to reflect on what happened and I understand the responsibility I have in this moment."

He said he did not intend to "justify" himself or "debate different interpretations", but simply wanted "to acknowledge that this situation has caused discomfort", and express his "most sincere apologies in a clear and respectful manner".

CITGEJ also issued a statement on the incident on June 13, stating that they would review the matter internally.

They reiterated their commitment to the values ​​of respect, inclusivity and peaceful coexistence, adding that Bernal's conduct does not constitute an official position, activity, or representation of their organisation.

A spokesperson from the guild also told the New York Post that Bernal would be "removed from office".

"We are deeply saddened by what is happening regarding this incident," the spokesperson added.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com

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