Putin and North Korea's foreign minister discuss strengthening ties, KCNA says

SEOUL — North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Monday to discuss strengthening co-operation, North Korean state media KCNA said on Tuesday (Oct 28).

"Many future projects to constantly strengthen and develop" the bilateral relationship were discussed during the meeting, KCNA said. Choe also conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's "brotherly regard" to Putin.

The visit comes amid growing international concern over co-operation between the two countries, in which Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with soldiers and artillery for its war in Ukraine in exchange for military technology assistance from Russia.

Choe also held talks with her Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on Monday and reached agreement on all points during strategic discussions on global issues, KCNA said.

During Choe's talks with Lavrov, the North Korean side expressed support for Russian measures to "remove the root of the Ukraine conflict". The Russian side expressed support for North Korean efforts to protect its security interests and sovereign rights, KCNA said.

