Putin puts on birthday show gathering mushrooms

Russian President Vladimir Putin foraging for wild mushrooms.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is renowned for posing for high-octane photo opportunities like tiger-tracking or deepwater diving.

But in images released to celebrate his birthday on Monday, the long-term leader was seen enjoying some of Russia's more peaceful wildlife.

Putin, who has turned 67, spent a mini-break in mountains above the Yenisei River in Siberia at the weekend foraging for wild mushrooms with his defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

In video footage released by the Kremlin, Putin and Shoigu were shown picking and sniffing mushrooms.

The president was walking in an area of natural beauty in southern Siberia.

Sounding breathless, he said: "We have climbed up above the clouds," at a height of almost 2,000 metres (6,560 feet) above sea level.

Putin took the wheel of an all-terrain vehicle through the forest and the pair also hitched a helicopter ride.

In previous action-man escapades Putin has tagged a beluga whale and flown with migrating cranes in a microlight.

While boasting of his love for wildlife and eschewing hunting, unlike many Russian officials, Putin backs drilling for oil in the pristine Arctic and has cast doubt on global warming.

As a nation, Russians are devotees of the "quiet hunt" for mushrooms, which are now in season. The pursuit is celebrated in Russian literature including Leo Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina".

More about
RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN

TRENDING

Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives&#039; care, says Desmond Lee
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives' care, says Desmond Lee

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies

SERVICES