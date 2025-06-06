Queen Camilla 'excited' to have starring role in new crime novel

Queen Camilla is "excited" to have a starring role in a new crime novel.

The 77-year-old royal is an avid reader and a particular fan of Peter James' Detective Superintendent Roy Grace thrillers. His latest book, The Hawk is Dead, takes his investigation into Buckingham Palace when the royal train which Camilla is travelling on derails and a key member of her staff is shot by a sniper.

A source told MailOnline: "Opening with a cinematic derailment of the royal train, The Hawk Is Dead takes Roy Grace deep into the heart of Buckingham Palace, where he is called upon to solve a murder and what looks to be a royal assassination attempt.

"Queen Camilla, a well-known book-lover and reading champion through her charity, The Queen's Reading Room, has always been one of the first people to receive each Grace novel and is excited to have a starring role, alongside His Majesty King Charles, in Peter's latest thriller."

According to the outlet, Camilla has received a preview of the novel, and Peter has had the opportunity for some "extensive behind-the-scenes" research at Buckingham Palace, including "insights" from members of the Royal Household, including the queen herself.

Publisher Pan Macmillan wrote of the plot: "A tragic accident or a planned attack?... Despite all the evidence, Roy Grace is not convinced the Queen was the intended target... Failure at this level is not an option. But time is running out before a killer in the palace will strike again."

In 2021, Camilla visited the set of Grace, an ITV adaptation of the novels starring John Simm as the detective and it was her conversation with the author that sparked the seed for his new book.

Peter said: "The Queen asked me when I might set a Roy Grace novel in London… and the seed was sown. Where better in London than Buckingham Palace?

"I came up with an idea, which I ran by Her Majesty — and she loved it."

The Hawk is Dead will be released on Oct 21.

