Queen Camilla speaks for first time about fighting off sex attacker in her teens

Queen Camilla has spoken for the first time about how she fought off a sex attacker when she was a teenager.

The 78-year-old royal was just 16 or 17 when the attack happened and she revealed how "angry" and "furious" she was by the events.

Camilla decided to finally speak about her ordeal after hearing about the courage of BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his eldest daughter Amy after his wife and two other daughters were brutally murdered last year.

She told Radio 4's Today show: "I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time,. That, when I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train… I remember at the time being so angry.

"Somebody I didn't know. I was reading my book, and you know, this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back.

"And I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, 'Why is your hair standing on end?', and 'Why is the button missing from your coat?'

"But I remember anger, and I was so furious about it, and it's sort of lurked for many years.

"And I think, you know, when all the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy's, it's something that I feel very strongly about."

Camilla went on to praise Amy and John, saying: "I'd just like to say, wherever your family is now, they'd be so proud of you both.

"And they must be from above smiling down on you and thinking, my goodness me, what a wonderful, wonderful father, husband, sister. They'd just be so proud of you both.'

Amy replied: "Thank you for sharing that, Your Majesty. It takes a lot to share these things because every woman has a story."

Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah and their mother Carol were murdered by Louise's ex-partner Kyle Clifford at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.

