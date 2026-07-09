Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and is joined by actor who played her husband

LONDON — Britain's Queen Camilla made her customary visit to Wimbledon on Wednesday (July 8) and was joined in the Royal Box by an actor who once portrayed her husband.

It is the fourth year in a row that the queen, the wife of King Charles III, has visited the All England Club on Day 10 of the two-week tournament.

She wore a light blue dress as she took her seat to watch the women's quarterfinal between Jasmine Paolini and Marta Kostyuk on Centre Court.

Other famous faces in the Royal Box included actors Elle Fanning and Dominic West, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Charles in the Netflix drama The Crown.

After Kostyuk's victory, Camilla surprised the next two players — British wild card Arthur Fery and Flavio Cobolli of Italy — by coming up to shake their hands as they prepared to walk onto Centre Court.

Before play started, Camilla met with a ball boy and a ball girl, as well as several long-serving staff members at the All England Club.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is the patron of the All England Club and visited Wimbledon last week, meeting with fans in the famous queue outside the grounds and sitting next to two-time champion Andy Murray as she watched the tennis.

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