Queen Consort Camilla has been branded the "least stuffy queen in history".

The former Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to King Charles, has been praised for her down-to-earth nature by author Gyles Brandreth, who she has known since she was a teenager, and the writer believes she has the right qualities for her position in the royal family.

He said: "The joy of this Queen Consort is that she's the least stuffy queen in history.

"She's the only member of the royal family who'll happily take a selfie.

"What is more, she possesses the combined qualities of her forebears, the charitable nature of Queen Alexandra, the charm of the late Queen Mother, and the devotion to duty of Queen Mary."

Earlier this year, Gyles hosted a 75th birthday lunch for Camilla with Dame Joanna Lumley, and revealed she spoke of how she planned to follow in the footsteps of the late Prince Philip.

He said: "She spoke of how it was the Duke of Edinburgh's philosophy to look up, look out, say less, do more, get on with the job.

"Then she paused and said, 'That's my plan.'"

Despite his years of friendship with the royal family, Gyles — who has just released a biography of the late queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait — admitted he thinks they wish he was more discreet.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Even if they tolerate my book, they'll probably say, 'Please Gyles, say less!'"

