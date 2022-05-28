Queen Elizabeth looking forward to seeing granddaughter Lilibet for the first time at her Jubilee: Insiders

Queen Elizabeth is said to be looking forward to seeing her granddaughter Lilibet for the first time at her Jubilee and "will welcome Harry and Meghan with open arms."

Insiders told Saturday's (May 28) Daily Mail the 96-year-old monarch is likely to spend time with the Sussexes next Saturday, when she celebrates 70 years on the throne and Lilibet is due to turn one.

A source said Her Majesty wants events running from Thursday to Sunday next week across Britain to be "an occasion in which the country, including her own family, comes together".

They added: "'Her Majesty is typically very keen that the Platinum Jubilee be a celebration not of herself and her own longevity, but of the institution of the monarchy and the people that support and sustain it.

"It is also a chance for people to come together after a very difficult period for this country. She doesn't want anything to overshadow it - and that includes any family issues."

It is understood she will meet with Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, in private, with the couple set to stay at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor a short drive from the Queen's private apartments at the castle.

The US-based pair are also said to be in line to attend the national Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

They may also attend at least one other public engagement — but sources are said to have "strongly" warned the public "should not expect them at every event" of the Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan may also spend time with other royal family members including Harry's father Prince Charles, 73.

The Prince of Wales and future king has not seen Harry's son Archie, three, since he was a baby.

It is unclear whether the Sussexes will spend time alone with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children amid claims Prince William, 39, is still dismayed by his brother's behaviour since quitting senior royal duties.

Former Suits actress Meghan has not seen most of the royals since she acrimoniously quit as a working royal two years ago, and Harry has only briefly seen his grandmother, father and brother.

It is said there is a huge amount of hurt over the coupe's repeated attacks on the monarchy, which include the claim the family is racist.

The Queen, who is in Scotland enjoying a break at Balmoral as part of attempts to slow down her public her diary amid "episodic mobility problems", only invited working royals on to the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, along with William and wife Kate's children.

It is not known if Harry and Meghan will be accompanied by a camera crew from Netflix or personal photographers to document their trip to England.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said: "The duke and duchess are excited and honoured to attend the Jubilee celebrations."