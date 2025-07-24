Queen Elizabeth's fashion looks to go on display in new London exhibition

Queen Elizabeth's fashion looks are to go on display in a huge new exhibition in London.

The monarch — who died in September 2022 at the age of 96 — will be celebrated for her style choices in a new show at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the year she would have turned 100 and it's been described as the "largest and most comprehensive" collection of the late monarch's clothing ever to be seen by the public.

Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut said: "Only now, as the late Queen's fashion archive comes under the care of Royal Collection Trust, can we tell the story of a lifetime of thoughtful style choices — from her hands-on role and understanding of the soft power behind her clothing, to the exceptional craftsmanship behind each garment.

"In the year that she would have turned 100 years old, this exhibition will be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth's uniquely British style and her enduring fashion legacy."

The exhibition — put on by the Royal Collection Trust — is titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style and it's due to open in spring of 2026.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DMXYMRbuTyB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MWF2OGYyZTM1cGZtbw==[/embed]

It will feature more than 200 items of clothing including the wedding dress — designed by Norman Hartnell — which she wore to marry Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 as well as the gown she wore for her Coronation in 1953.

The collection includes clothing, hats, shoes, accessories and jewellery alongside design sketches and fabric samples as well as correspondence which lifts the lid on the process of dressing the monarch.

It will feature pieces from Elizabeth's childhood and early years as well as throughout her reign from state occasions to items she wore when she was off duty such as riding jackets, tartan skirts and headscarves.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style will run at the King's Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from spring to autumn 2026 and tickets go on sale from November 2025.

The show will be accompanied by a book — Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style — written by de Guitaut and features contributions from fashion experts and designers.

[[nid:719552]]