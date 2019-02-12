Questions remain over early release of terror convict in London stabbings

Read also

The Parole Board said it had played no role in Khan's early release. It said the convict "appears to have been released automatically on licence (as required by law), without ever being referred to the board".

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the Metropolitan Police's top counter-terrorism police official, said on Saturday afternoon that the conditions of Khan's release had been complied with.

He didn't spell out what those conditions were or why they failed to prevent him from killing two people.

The automatic release programme apparently means no agency was given the task of determining if Khan still believed in the radical views he had embraced when he was first imprisoned for plotting to attack a number of sites and individuals in London.

It is not yet known whether he took part in any of the "de-radicalisation" programmes used by British authorities to try and reform known Islamists.

The former head of Britain's National Counter Terrorism Security Office, Mr Chris Phillips, said it is unreasonable to ask police and security services to keep the country safe while at the same time letting people out of prison when they are still a threat.

"We're playing Russian roulette with people's lives, letting convicted, known, radicalised jihadi criminals walk about our streets," he said.

Khan had been convicted as part of an Al-Qaeda linked group that was accused of plotting to target major sites including Parliament, the US Embassy and individuals including Prime Minister Boris Johnson - then the mayor of London - as well as the dean of St Paul's Cathedral in London and two rabbis.

Khan admitted to a lesser charge of engaging in conduct for the preparation of acts of terrorism. He had been secretly taped plotting attacks and talking about martyrdom as a possibility.