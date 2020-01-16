Race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged 'Galapagos'

Humane Society International Crisis Response Specialist, Kelly Donithan picks up an injured Koala who was sitting beside another dead koala on Kangaroo Island on Jan 15, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

KANGAROO ISLAND, Australia - On an island famed as Australia's "Galapagos" for its unique and abundant wildlife, rescuers are racing to save rare animals in a bush fire-ravaged landscape.

The charred forest floor on Kangaroo Island is littered with corpses of animals incinerated by the blazes that swept through two weeks ago.

Unprecedented fires across swathes of southern and eastern Australia over the past five months have killed an estimated billion animals.

With forests and coastal areas roughly the size of Portugal burnt through, environmentalists fear the fires will drive some species to extinction.

On Kangaroo Island - home to unique koalas, the critically endangered mouse-like dunnart and many threatened plants - concerns are particularly acute.

Amid the stench of rotting animal flesh, rescuers are combing the island's Flinders Chase National Park looking for injured, lost and starving animals.

"When we found this area we never thought anything could have survived, but we have pulled survivors out of there every day," Ms Kelly Donithan, a Humane Society International crisis response specialist, told AFP while on patrol this week.

But with huge parts of the animals' habitats destroyed, the chances of many surviving are fading by the day.

"Time is of the essence," Ms Donithan said.

"Every day that goes by, the animals get weaker and weaker and their organs are becoming more susceptible to irreparable damage."

Kangaroo Island, a short ferry ride from Adelaide in South Australia, was before the fires a popular tourist destination because of its pristine landscape and wildlife.

One of its most famous animals is the glossy black cockatoo, a bird with a bright tail that is extinct on the mainland.

But as rescuers walked through the death zones of the national park on Wednesday, no birds could be heard.

Another top concern is the Kangaroo Island dunnart, a small grey marsupial which was already facing extinction before the blazes.

"We think there were about 500 of them left (before the fires)," Zoos South Australia chief executive Elaine Bensted told national broadcaster ABC.

She said most of the dunnarts were in the western part of the island, which has been most severely impacted by the fires, many still burning.

The rescuers say it is difficult to find small species that have survived, so their focus has mainly been on larger animals.

These notably include the local koala population, the only one in Australia entirely free of chlamydia - a sexually transmitted infection also found in humans that is fatal to the marsupials.

This has made them a key "insurance population" for the future of the species.

They are even more crucial now that huge numbers of koalas are feared to have died in the bush fires on the Australian mainland.

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley this week said koalas had taken an "extraordinary hit" and could be listed as endangered for the first time.

Rescued koalas are being taken to a makeshift sanctuary at Kangaroo Island's Wildlife Park.

But some are so badly injured that they are having to be euthanised.

The battle to save remaining wildlife creates a "roller coaster of emotions", Humane Society International's Mr Evan Quartermain said.

"Sometimes we're out there for hours walking through catastrophic landscapes (with) hundreds and hundreds of bodies on the ground... and you get down - you can't help it - it's extremely traumatic," he told AFP.

"But then you find a (koala) joey at the end of the day and we bring it in and we give it a chance and we're filled with joy."

More about
Australia Wildfires wildlife animal welfare animals Wildlife conservation

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Police seeking man involved in case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means at Pasir Panjang
Police seeking man involved in case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means at Pasir Panjang
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies despite donations raised
Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies despite donations raised
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Debt collector who dressed in funeral garb to harass debtor sentenced to 5 weeks&#039; jail
Debt collector who dressed in funeral garb to harass debtor sentenced to 5 weeks' jail
Mahathir: I&#039;m ready to step down
Mahathir: I'm ready to step down

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES