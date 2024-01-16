Rafael Nadal named Saudi Tennis Federation ambassador

MELBOURNE – Rafael Nadal believes there is real potential to grow the sport of tennis in Saudi Arabia after the 22-time Grand Slam champion was named as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

The role will see the former world No. 1 spend time each year in the desert kingdom to help train children and grow interest in the sport, with plans also in the pipeline for a training academy, the Saudi federation said.

“Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that,” Nadal, who pulled out of the ongoing Australian Open with a muscle injury, said in a statement.

The Spaniard, who recently visited a junior tennis clinic in Riyadh, struggled with a hip problem in 2023 before making his comeback in Brisbane following surgery, but expects 2024 to be his final season on the professional tour.

“I continue to play tennis as I love the game,” he added. “But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential.”

The men's ATP Tour said last August that its Next Gen Finals for under-21 players would be held in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027, marking its first official tournament in the Gulf state following previous exhibition events.

The five-year deal “signals the country’s intent to make tennis a major part of its international calendar and is the first of many likely professional tennis tournaments to be held in the country”, the Saudi federation said.

Saudi Arabia hosted high-profile exhibition matches in 2023 with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic playing Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka taking on Ons Jabeur.

There has also been frequent speculation that the women’s tour will move its season-ending WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia, though WTA chairman Steve Simon has said the patriarchal country presented “big issues” as a host for women’s tour events.

The WTA said in December it was in discussions with various groups over the 2024 Finals and beyond and no decision had been made yet.

Besides tennis, Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into other sports including football, Formula One, boxing and golf, with critics accusing the country of using its Public Investment Fund to engage in “sportswashing” over its human rights record.

But sport is a major component of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a tourism and business hub while transitioning the world’s biggest crude oil exporter away from fossil fuels.

