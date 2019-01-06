Raptors superfan Drake confronts Warriors stars at NBA Finals

TORONTO, Canada - Toronto Raptors rap-star superfan Drake taunted Golden State stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson during the Canadian club's victory over the defending champion Warriors to open the NBA Finals.

Drake, a Toronto native who is a courtside regular at Raptors games, exchanged words with Green as Golden State walked off the court following Toronto's 118-109 victory Thursday in the best-of-seven series opener.

"It really don't bother me - Drake talking on the sideline, so many people make a big deal out of it," Green said Friday (May 31).

"It is what it is. He's a fan. He talks and it gets more attention because he's Drake."