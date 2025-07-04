Reaction to death of Liverpool and Portugal player Jota

Following are quotes and reaction to the death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (July 3):

Liverpool Football Club

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Liverpool manager Arine Slot

"What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not.

"Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a work mate and in all of those roles he was very special.

"When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song. For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten."

Formjer Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp

"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.

"Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much!"

Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."

Portugal and Al-nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo

"It doesn't make sense. We were together just recently in the national team, and you just got married.

"To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you'll always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We'll all miss you."

Manchester United and Portugal player Bruno Fernandes

"There are no words of consolation for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

"I send all my strength to his family, from wherever he is I am sure he will always be with you, especially to his wife and his three children."

LA Lakers player and Liverpool minority owner Lebron James

"My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!"

Fifa President Gianni Infantino

"Aged 28, Diogo has enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother Andre was thriving at FC Penafiel — they will both be so sorely missed by all those who knew them and by the worldwide football community."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

"There are millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, non fans, who will also be shocked by this.

"It is devastating, and it is really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends, for his family."

Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca

"Portuguese football is devastated. The Portuguese federation, this generation of players are mourning. Diogo was what we all want to be, was a reference for Portuguese football, was a talent of his generation..."

Liverpool Captain Virgil Van Dijk

"Man, I can't believe it, I don't wanna believe it. Absolutely devastated and in total disbelief. What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man.

"My heart is breaking for all of your beautiful family. I promise you that in these difficult times and beyond we will always be there for your family.

"A champion forever, number 20 forever. It's been a privilege to have stood by your side on the pitch and to have been your friend off it."

Real Madrid and former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

"It's so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care about so much has gone.

"When it's less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile. So many laughs and happy moments. He was such a great teammate and a true friend."

Wolverhampton Wanderers

"We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten."

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish

"Football is not important at this sad time. You feel helpless, knowing there's so little we can do to ease the pain for his wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children.

"Thinking and praying for all their loved ones after the devastating loss of both Diogo and Andre."

Portugal player Ruben Neves

"They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you."

Liverpool player Darwin Nunez

"There are no words of consolation for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

"I send all my strength to his family, from wherever he is I am sure he will always be with you, especially to his wife and his three children."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

"Just three weeks ago, I had the honour of presenting Diogo Jota with a medal after the UEFA Nations League final — a moment of joy, pride, and celebration that will now forever be burned in memory with sorrow.

"His passion, energy and spirit on the field inspired everyone around him. It is devastating to think that a life so full of joy and potential has been taken far too soon. Rest in peace, dear Diogo. You will not be forgotten."

Penafiel FC, Andre Silva's club

"The loss of two young lives linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation.

"At this difficult time, Futebol Clube Penafiel extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared moments of life and passion for sport with Andre and Diogo.

"The club will declare official mourning and will pay tribute at its upcoming sporting events. Rest in peace."

