Reactions to French PM Lecornu's second attempt at forming a government

PARIS — The French presidency unveiled a new cabinet line-up on Sunday (Oct 12) in a last-gasp bid to secure a budget for 2026 and find a way out of a deep political crisis that has hampered decision making in the euro zone's second biggest economy.

Here are reactions to the appointments:

Sebastien Lecornu, Prime Minister, on X:

"A mission-based government has been appointed to give France a budget before the end of the year. I would like to thank the women and men who are freely committing themselves to this government, putting aside personal and partisan interests. Only one thing matters: the interests of the country."

Marine le Pen, leader of far-right National Rally

"As we have been saying for several days, the government will be voted out (in parliament) by the National Rally and our allies. Tomorrow, we will table a motion of no confidence against it. The President of the Republic must announce the dissolution of the National Assembly as soon as possible to allow the French people to express themselves and choose a new majority for change, which will undoubtedly be led by Jordan Bardella."

Annie Genevard, reappointed Minister of Agriculture, on X:

"The Prime Minister asked me to continue my work within the Government. I chose to accept at a time when French agriculture is facing profound difficulties and France is going through a serious political crisis."

Conservative party The Republicans in a press release:

"On October 10, the Political Bureau of The Republicans voted against LR participation in the government. As a result, LR members who have agreed to join the government can no longer claim to be members of LR. They will immediately cease their functions in our governing bodies, which we will convene in the coming days to make a final decision."

Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party, on X:

"No comment..."

Marine Tondelier, leader of the Green Party, on X:

"New government #Lecornu2. I won't comment this evening. Everyone knows what I think."

